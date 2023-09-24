Man dead after traffic stop, search in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled over by police and fleeing the stop in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say just before 1:30 a.m., they attempted to stop a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The vehicle took off, and police say they did not follow the vehicle, but it hit a raised curb and became immobilized.

Police then initiated another stop on the vehicle to detain the people inside.

One passenger was taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the vehicle was not compliant with police commands, and less lethal tools were used to try and get the man out of the vehicle. Those were unsuccessful.

Police then say the driver appeared to start complying with commands and got out of the vehicle, but he then fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and a search team started looking for the man.

The search team found the man, but he attempted to run off again. Less lethal force was used again at this point.

During this encounter, police say several gunshots were heard being fired from the suspect's direction.

The man continued to flee until he stopped at a nearby structure, when police heard another single gunshot.

Officers then found the man had shot himself, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.