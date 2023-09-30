Man dead after shooting near Chase Field Friday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was shot near Chase Field late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area around 11:15 p.m. for a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds near 7th and Jefferson streets.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified at this point.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking if you have any information related to the shooting to call them or Silent Witness and leave an anonymous tip.