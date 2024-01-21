Man dead after shooting near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the West Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

MCSO is investigating what led up to the shooting.

It's the second deadly shooting in that area this month.

In the early morning hours of January 7th, MCSO was called to the same area for a drive-by shooting.

One person died in that shooting, and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the two shootings are connected.