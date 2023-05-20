Man dead after shooting near 27th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting just after 3:45 a.m. near 27th and Northern avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was initially taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police have also not released any information about a possible suspect yet.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

Phoenix police are investigating.