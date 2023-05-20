Watch Now
Man dead after shooting near 27th and Northern avenues

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect
phoenix police
Posted at 7:43 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 10:43:14-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting just after 3:45 a.m. near 27th and Northern avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was initially taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police have also not released any information about a possible suspect yet.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

Phoenix police are investigating.

