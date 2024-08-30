Man dead after shooting involving Chandler police late Thursday

CHANDLER, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police Thursday night.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road around 9 p.m. for a welfare check from family members.

Family told police the man in his 30s had made concerning statements and fired a round into an alleyway outside the home.

When officers arrived, the original caller told police he had secured the weapon from the man and invited officers into the home.

At that point, the suspect was in the garage of the home with another family member.

When officers went into the garage to speak with the man, he pulled another gun from his waistband.

That's when Chandler police shot the man.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

No Chandler officers were hurt in the incident.

Under a law enforcement agreement, Mesa police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.