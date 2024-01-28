Man dead after shooting at strip mall near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue

MESA, AZ — A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at a business at about 6 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

An employee of the business, a 21-year-old man, was detained at the scene and booked for one count of second-degree murder.

Officials say the employee, along with two others, found the 32-year-old man lying on the ground near the business. The employees asked the man to leave, as he was trespassing.

As two of the employees were on the phone with police, they said they heard three gunshots.

The 21-year-old man said he shot the victim because the victim was "aggressively walking toward him."

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.