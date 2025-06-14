Man dead after reportedly being hit by multiple vehicles near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by multiple cars in central Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police believe the man was crossing Indian School Road mid-block when he was struck by a vehicle.

They add that evidence suggests that the man may have been hit by other vehicles.

It's not clear how many vehicles may have hit the man.

None of the vehicles that hit the man stayed at the scene.

No vehicle descriptions have been provided at this point.

The man's death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or on the Silent Witness website.