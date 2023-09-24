Man dead after being shot multiple times near Central Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Broadway Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix fire personnel treated the man on scene, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

No suspect information has been released yet.

The shooting remains under investigation.