Man critically hurt after being shot near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is critically hurt after he was shot Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area near 59th and Olive avenues after they received multiple calls for service in the area, with one of those reports being shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found one of the men involved in a fight in the area.

The other man involved was located at a nearby business.

The man at the business reportedly had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It's not clear what led up to the altercation.

It's also not clear if the other man involved will face charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.