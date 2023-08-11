Man arrested in connection to organized retail theft ring, stolen service dog

GLENDALE — A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a service dog from a hotel and participating in an organized retail theft ring.

Court paperwork says the man was caught while Glendale police were investigating a group of people involved in several shoplifting incidents in the city.

While investigating a string of thefts at Tanger Outlets and Arrowhead Mall, officials found that the group was involved in several incidents throughout the Valley, accused of stealing approximately $13,381 in merchandise from various stores between May 24 and July 18. Additional thefts of display football helmets at various Dick's Sporting Goods locations on July 27 were connected to the group.

Detectives followed one of the two vehicles associated with the group to a Double Tree hotel in Tempe.

Detectives learned that the Tempe Police Department was investigating an incident in which a French Bulldog had been stolen and the group of shoplifters were allegedly responsible.

Tempe PD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the man arrested in connection to the shoplifting incidents is responsible for the stolen service dog. The dog has since been reunited with its owner.

The man faces two counts of organized retail theft and one count of theft/control of stolen property.