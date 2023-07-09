Man arrested for Tonto National Forest murder faces complaints from former employees

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard was arrested, accused of murdering 18-year-old Parker League who was visiting friends in Arizona. League's body was in a bonfire pile in Bulldog Canyon in June.

Ruinard has a past criminal history and was sentenced in 2008 to two years in prison for misconduct involving weapons.

ABC15 has since uncovered his career as a serial entrepreneur in Arizona has also been filled with struggles.

"He was really upfront with me that business choices went bad and he took some losses. I saw; it was evident," said Luke Gomez, Ruinard's former personal chef.

Gomez started working for Ruinard as a sous chef at Pastiche Modern Eatery in Tucson in 2021. He also recruited a friend to work there as well but says his friend ran into problems.

"[He] noticed his checks were bouncing. Like, mine were always perfect; mine were on time. No issues. But he always seemed to have an issue with his check, where it would bounce and bounce to the point where he had to pay penalties," says Gomez.

Gomez was then asked to become Ruinard's personal chef at his Chandler home. He even cooked for him and his sister's family on a camping trip in Bulldog Canyon, which was a place he says Ruinard was familiar with.

"Shock, I think, is the word to say. And, just wish everyone well," said Gomez.

Luke is one of multiple people who have come forward, claiming financial mismanagement and not receiving a W-2.

Ruinard is also the owner of Legacy Investors Group, Inc. ABC15 stopped by the office in Fountain Fills where a lockout notice was posted on the door from May 17. It stated that the terms of the lease agreement were not met.

ABC15 contacted the Better Business Bureau after seeing its logo posted on the door. The BBB said it dropped the business' accreditation in early June, after multiple attempts to contact the business to discuss accounting issues.

They also stressed that non-accredited businesses are not authorized to use the BBB trust seal.

The Legacy Investors Group has three negative reviews on the BBB website, along with one complaint made in June.

The BBB says the complaint was left following the removal of accreditation but again, after multiple attempts to the business, they have not received a response. After ABC15 pressed for answers, the BBB said it is placing the business on a "not rated" status pending a full investigation.