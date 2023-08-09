Man arrested for stealing nearly 100 pairs of shoes from Valley Nike stores

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of stealing nearly 100 pairs of Nike shoes throughout 14 robberies at three Valley Nike stores in recent months.

According to police paperwork, Dequayl Montgomery-Terrell is accused of entering the Nike stores at Tanger Outlets, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and on the Gila River Indian Community on at least 14 occasions. On each occasion, he walked out with at least one pair of Nike shoes without paying. The majority of the pairs stolen were Nike Air Max shoes, typically valued at around $100 per pair.

The shoes stolen were estimated to cost more than $13,000 in total.

Montgomery-Terrell was identified as the main suspect in the thefts after police were able to look over surveillance video from the stores. Surveillance video also allegedly showed Montgomery-Terrell selling several of the pairs at a pawn shop, according to police paperwork.

Police eventually tracked Montgomery-Terrell to a home where at least 20 pairs of Nike shoes were found hidden under a porch.

Montgomery-Terrell faces 14 counts of retail theft and one count of trafficking stolen property.