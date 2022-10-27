Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting

PHOENIX — A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.

According to Phoenix police, 25-year-old Fahim Matar shot a man on the light rail in Phoenix on Saturday morning and was arrested shortly after. That shooting victim is expected to survive.

Since that incident, police have now allegedly connected Matar to a shooting that happened Friday night, also in Phoenix.

Police accuse Matar of shooting and killing a man near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Friday evening. That victim has been identified as Foday Kamara. Evidence collected in that shooting eventually connected Matar to that deadly shooting. He was rebooked and faces an additional charge of first-degree murder.