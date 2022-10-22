Man shot on Valley Metro train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on a Valley Metro train Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded to the train near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, only identified as an adult male, was located nearby and taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported and the shooting is under investigation.

Service Update: Eastbound and westbound trains are experiencing 15-20 minute delays. #vmservice #phxtraffic — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) October 22, 2022

Valley Metro Light rail trains are being affected by the investigation. They say trains are being delayed by more than 20 minutes.