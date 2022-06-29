Watch Now
Man arrested for June 8 deadly shooting near I-17 and Bell Road in Phoenix

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 29, 2022
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month near I-17 and Bell Road.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Torry Taylor was shot and killed on June 8 around 8:30 p.m.

Taylor was reportedly shot by a man during a confrontation near the freeway access road. Taylor then walked to a nearby restaurant where he collapsed, police say.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Hernandez, left the area on foot and was not located that night.

Hernandez was eventually located and arrested on June 28. Details on how police were able to locate him were not immediately available.

Hernandez faces several charges including second-degree murder.

