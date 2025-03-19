Man arrested for exposing himself to kids at a Gilbert bookstore has more than two dozen prior arrests

GILBERT, AZ — A man was arrested recently at a Gilbert bookstore, accused of exposing himself to several people, including children.

Gilbert police were called to the Barnes and Noble store near Loop 202 and Williams Field Road on February 16 after Loren Bauer, 77, allegedly exposed himself to several people, including children.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of Bauer and his vehicle. He was located a short time later and arrested. Police also allegedly found open containers of alcohol in his vehicle and could smell alcohol on his breath at the time of the arrest.

According to court paperwork, Bauer showed "no remorse or regret" for his alleged actions.

Court paperwork shows Bauer faces more than two dozen additional charges related to indecent exposure in other states. The charges date between 2002 and 2024, and were connected to incidents in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, and Texas.

Bauer faces three counts of public sexual indecent contact and one count of sexual indecent exposure with a minor present in the Gilbert Barnes and Noble incident.