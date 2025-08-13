Man arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against a west Phoenix elementary school

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a man after allegedly making terroristic threats against Tres Rios Elementary School in west Phoenix earlier this month.

According to court paperwork, an individual arrived at Tres Rios Elementary School, located near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road, on August 5 at approximately 9 a.m.

The individual, identified through court paperwork as 37-year-old David Bravo, allegedly handed a note to school staff, which stated that his sister was a victim of violent crimes at the school that authorities ignored.

In the note, Bravo threatened the lives and safety of staff and children, court paperwork states.

In response, the school took safety precautions and reached out to authorities.

Authorities took Bravo into custody days later, on August 9, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

While in custody, Bravo admitted to delivering the note to school staff and told authorities that he had no means of carrying out the threats.

Bravo claims the threat was the only way he could think of bringing attention to his sister.

Police arrested Bravo on one count of making a terroristic threat.