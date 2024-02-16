Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix car wash in December

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting at a Phoenix car wash in December 2023.

Phoenix police were originally called to the scene of the shooting near 44th Street and McDowell Road on the morning of December 16.

The victim, 40-year-old Brandon Smith, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A business employee was detained at the scene, but no arrest was made at the time.

Now, that employee, who has been identified as 30-year-old William Murray, was taken into custody and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Details of what led up to the shooting are not yet clear.