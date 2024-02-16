Watch Now
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix car wash in December

William Murray is facing a second-degree murder charge
Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 11:59:44-05

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting at a Phoenix car wash in December 2023.

Phoenix police were originally called to the scene of the shooting near 44th Street and McDowell Road on the morning of December 16.

The victim, 40-year-old Brandon Smith, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A business employee was detained at the scene, but no arrest was made at the time.

Now, that employee, who has been identified as 30-year-old William Murray, was taken into custody and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Details of what led up to the shooting are not yet clear.

