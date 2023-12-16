Man seriously hurt after shooting at car wash near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after being shot Saturday morning at a car wash in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road just after 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

ABC15 crews found the crime scene at a car wash in the area.

Police believe an altercation took place between the man and a nearby business employee, which led to the shooting.

The business employee remained at the scene and was detained. It's not clear if they worked at the car wash or another business nearby.

That employee has not been identified. It's not clear if they will face charges.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.