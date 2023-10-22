Man arrested after pursuit, allegedly breaking into Payson house

PAYSON, AZ — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a multi-agency pursuit that led into Payson.

Officials say Coconino County County Deputies began the pursuit on Highway 87 at about 2 p.m. for criminal speed.

The deputies stopped their pursuit around milepost 271, in the area of Strawberry.

Officials say the Department of Public Safety attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but when that didn't stop the vehicle, troopers told Payson police that the vehicle was going to go into the town.

With the vehicle reportedly driving 100 miles per hour, police say all of the southbound lanes at major intersections were held open in an attempt to avoid a crash.

The vehicle ultimately drove into oncoming traffic while in Payson and crashed into a car before hitting a power pole and fire hydrant.

Police say after the crash, the driver ran away from the vehicle and broke into a nearby house.

The driver was taken into custody and booked on charges for aggravated assault, burglary, endangerment, criminal speed and leaving the scene of an injury collision.

The victim of the crash was treated for minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.