Man arrested after presumably being on the run in connection to 2014 murder

Officials believe the then-15-year-old fled to Mexico after allegedly shooting, killing a man
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 20:18:04-04

PHOENIX, AZ — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after presumably being on the run for nine years after a 2014 murder.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Iram Quintana was arrested on Tuesday after officers responded to a trespassing call at an abandoned property near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road. The man identified himself and, after running his name, officers learned that he was wanted for murder.

Phoenix police shared a video on Thursday showing Quintana's arrest.

On September 23, 2014, 19-year-old Pedro Antunez-Andrade was found dead after being shot near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Then-15-year-old Quintana was identified as the main suspect and officials believed he had fled to Mexico.

Officials say at the time, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and U.S. Marshal's Office tried to locate Quintana with no success.

On April 16, 2024, Quintana was located and arrested without incident and booked into jail for second-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 23.

