Man arrested after presumably being on the run in connection to 2014 murder

PHOENIX, AZ — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after presumably being on the run for nine years after a 2014 murder.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Iram Quintana was arrested on Tuesday after officers responded to a trespassing call at an abandoned property near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road. The man identified himself and, after running his name, officers learned that he was wanted for murder.

Phoenix police shared a video on Thursday showing Quintana's arrest.

Phoenix PD arrests 2014 cold case homicide suspect.



Officers responded to a trespassing call and identified the suspect.



The man had been on the run and believed to have fled to Mexico, after fatally shooting a victim in 2014. #ColdCase #Police pic.twitter.com/4U8RWJBVNb — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 18, 2024

On September 23, 2014, 19-year-old Pedro Antunez-Andrade was found dead after being shot near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Then-15-year-old Quintana was identified as the main suspect and officials believed he had fled to Mexico.

Officials say at the time, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and U.S. Marshal's Office tried to locate Quintana with no success.

On April 16, 2024, Quintana was located and arrested without incident and booked into jail for second-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 23.