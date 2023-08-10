Man arrested after he allegedly shot, killed woman and hurt man near 35th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot two people after following them to an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues on August 6.

Court documents say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign when the victims turned in front of him. That is when the man began following the couple.

When the couple arrived at their apartment complex, the man allegedly exited his vehicle, confronted the couple, and shot them; killing the woman, identified as 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard, and injuring the man.

Officials say the male victim was able to identify his alleged shooter in a photo lineup.

After taking the alleged shooter into custody, he told police that he was not driving and was not at the scene of the shooting when it happened.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the man's phone and found messages between him and another person about the shooting, including screenshots containing a news article about the incident.

According to court documents, the man messaged an acquaintance saying, "What was I supposed to do, let him get me first..."

Officials say the man was on pre-sentencing release for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

The man now faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.