Woman dead, man hurt in shooting near 35th and Dunlap avenues in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called about the shooting around 12:45 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital. She has not yet been identified.

The man is said to be in stable condition.

An ABC15 crew found the crime scene in a parking lot at an apartment complex.

No information on a suspect has been released.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.