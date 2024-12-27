Man arrested after deadly shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Monday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Keshawn Stewart with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A woman, described in court documents as a victim of the shooting, told investigators that she was in a "love triangle style" relationship with Stewart and 33-year-old Khalid Williams.

Williams told investigators that he had been in a relationship with the woman for six years and that there was a long history of physical and verbal fights. They broke up when he found out she was dating Stewart, who possibly got her pregnant. Court documents say Williams and the woman tried to maintain an amicable relationship but had arguments over a vehicle that Stewart owned but Williams was paying for.

Court documents state that Stewart, his girlfriend, and Williams were arguing over the phone on Monday about the vehicle. Stewart and his girlfriend then decided to drive to Williams' apartment.

Williams told investigators that he admitted to taking an AK47 out to meet them "because he felt the need to defend himself," though he said that neither of the victims had been known to have weapons.

When the two victims arrived, Stewart and Williams argued and got into a physical fight.

According to court documents, Williams wanted to talk to the woman and partially got into the backseat of the vehicle when Stewart began diving away. After getting out of the vehicle, Williams allegedly began shooting, striking Stewart.

Williams was arrested on Thursday and told investigators that he didn't know what made him do it, "other than the culmination of the stress and drama of their relationship," court documents say. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

During Williams' court appearance, a Maricopa County attorney stated that Williams has prior felony offenses.