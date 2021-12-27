Man arrested after a woman was stabbed and killed near 45th Ave. and McDowell Rd.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed and killed in Phoenix last week.

Phoenix police say 33-year-old Airam Melo was found stabbed and killed on December 22 near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say 26-year-old Brayan Ortez Garcia was the romantic partner of the victim and has since been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

A neighbor and coworker of Garcia called police on the 22nd after Garcia allegedly told him that he stabbed Melo. Garcia left the scene in Melo's vehicle, which has not been located.

On December 23, police got a call from Maryvale Hospital stating that a patient showed up with lacerations on his hands consistent with a stabbing incident.

Garcia was located at the hospital and taken into custody. Court paperwork shows he admitted to getting into an argument with Melo, and that she cut him during a struggle over a knife. When asked, Garcia would not say whether or not he killed Melo, but said she had been cut on her hand.

According to court paperwork, Melo had "several" stab wounds when she was located.

Garcia faces one count of second-degree murder.