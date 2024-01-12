Man arrested in home invasion that led to double shooting, death of cousin

PHOENIX — A man is in custody accused of being involved in a December home invasion in south Phoenix that left his two accomplices dead.

Phoenix police say 41-year-old Tommy Banegas was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Tuesday.

Police were originally called to the area of 7th Street and Southern Avenue on December 17 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

Those two victims were later identified as 24-year-old Jovanni Burciaga and 16-year-old Mario Banegas.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of the home invasion.

According to court paperwork, Tommy and Mario Banegas are cousins.

The two victims and Tommy had planned a home invasion at the residence where the shooting took place, court documents stated.

The homeowner then reportedly shot the two men, fearing for the safety of himself and his family.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Tommy Banegas for his involvement in the robbery and the deaths connected to the incident.

Tommy Banegas is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery.