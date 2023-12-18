Watch Now
Two dead after shooting in south Phoenix

Police have not provided any information on any possible shooter
Posted at 9:27 PM, Dec 17, 2023
PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting in south Phoenix Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the area of 7th Street and Southern Avenue at about 7:30 p.m., for reports of a shooting.

There, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second individual was taken to the hospital where they died.

No further information is available.

Police have not provided any information on a possible shooter or what led up to the shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.

