Las Vegas police search Clark County administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed

LAS VEGAS, NV — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning in relation to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German.

We’re outside of Tuscany Trails neighborhood on Red Hills Rd. Beyond the tape- a home believed to be the subject of a search warrant related to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German. Metro confirmed they’re executing search warrants but have not said an address pic.twitter.com/ROikQn4904 — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 7, 2022

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on September 3.

Wednesday, KTNV crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home on Spanish Steps Lane, near Grand Canyon Drive and Sahara Avenue.

In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing: a red or maroon 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared similar to the vehicle in photos Koren shared.

LVMPD Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared this image of a vehicle believed to be related to the killing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

KTNV A vehicle parked in the driveway of Clark County public administrator Rob Telles' home appeared similar to a vehicle described by police as potentially related to the killing of local investigative journalist Jeff German. Police were seen searching Telles' home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

A sign posted at the Office of the Clark County Administrator announced the building was "temporarily closed."

KTNV A sign posted at the Office of the Clark County Public Administrator on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 announced the office was closed. That morning, police served a search warrant at administrator Robert Telles' home.

When reached for comment on the search at Telles' home, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa wrote, "We have no comment at this time."

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several stories about Telles' office, including reporting on allegations of bullying and a hostile work environment.

Telles has publicly stated negative things about German and his reporting in the past.

On June 18, Telles wrote on Twitter that he was "Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by [Jeff German]" and called German a "one-trick pony."

"I think he's mad that I haven't crawled into a hole and died," Telles stated.

Rob Telles, whose home investigators are now searching, referencing German in several tweets and on his website. This after the Las Vegas Review Reporter wrote a series of articles about Telles and allegations of hostile working conditions at the public administrative office. pic.twitter.com/n3nqHPOWVZ — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 7, 2022

"Typical bully," Telles wrote in another tweet referencing German on June 25. "Can't take a pound of criticism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You'd think he'd have better things to do."

Telles lost his re-election bid during the June primary. A statement on his campaign website referenced German and former public administrator John Cahill, claiming that the two "may not be done trying to drag me through the mud."

Earlier this week, Metro shared photos of a potential homicide suspect who was seen near German's home, wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.