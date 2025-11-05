Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large police presence in Mesa for reported barricade situation

Details are limited at this time
Crews are working to contact a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Mesa on Wednesday morning.
Woman hurt, crews working to contact suspect at Mesa home
Mesa barricade situation
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation at a home near Greenfield Road and University Drive.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a domestic violence incident on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers contacted a woman with multiple injuries, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are trying to contact the suspect, who they say is still inside the house.

Mesa barricade situation

University Drive is currently closed in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

