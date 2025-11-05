Large police presence in Mesa for reported barricade situation

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation at a home near Greenfield Road and University Drive.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a domestic violence incident on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers contacted a woman with multiple injuries, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are trying to contact the suspect, who they say is still inside the house.

KNXV

University Drive is currently closed in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.