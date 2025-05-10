Investigation underway after adult found dead in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Sun Lakes Saturday morning.

MCSO deputies were called to the area near Dobson Road and Sun Lakes Blvd. around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a dead body.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear how the person died, but MCSO says they are investigating the death as suspicious.

The death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.