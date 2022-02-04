Home Depot employee arrested for swapping real cash for counterfeit money

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe Home Depot worker in charge of preparing cash register money to deposit into the bank has been arrested, accused of swapping real cash with counterfeit money.

The U.S. Secret Service says Adrian Pineda is accused of passing $387,500 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Pineda would allegedly take genuine currency from the Home Depot deposits and swap it with counterfeit currency during his shifts. Between 2018 and January 2022, Home Depot recorded $387,500 in losses due to counterfeit money in their deposits, all believed to be connected to Pineda.

While Pineda was being arrested on January 31, Secret Service agents allegedly seized $5,000 in counterfeit money and $5,300 in real currency. An additional $22,000 in real currency was allegedly found during a search warrant at Pineda's home.

"The Secret Service was originally formed in 1865 to enforce federal laws against counterfeiting," said U.S. Secret Service Phoenix Field Office Special Agent in Charge Frank Boudreaux Jr. "This case illustrates the continued commitment of the Secret Service and the US Attorney's Office to investigating and prosecuting counterfeit violations. Yesterday's arrest and search warrant operation marked the culmination of a strategic investigation enacted by Phoenix special agents, Home Depot security personnel and Wells Fargo Bank. I'm extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of all involved and thank our partners for their commitment and vigilance."

Pineda will appear in federal court in Phoenix for violation of "18 USC 472 - Uttering of Counterfeit U.S. Currency."