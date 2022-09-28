Group calls for investigation into Phoenix police shooting of Muslim man with mental health issues

PHOENIX — The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an investigation into a recent Phoenix police shooting of a Muslim man suffering from mental health issues.

The group is calling for a probe into the death of 34-year-old Ali Osman, who was shot by Phoenix officers Saturday after police say he refused to stop throwing rocks at them.

“Because of the circumstances of this disturbing incident, we call on city officials to conduct an independent and transparent investigation in order to determine whether the actions of the officers were within policy guidelines and the boundaries of the law,” said CAIR Arizona Executive Director Azza Abuseif.

Officials said patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an unrelated call in the area when Osman was throwing objects in the intersection.

Officers turned around and made contact with Osman.

He allegedly threw a rock at officers and did not follow officer commands.

The shooting occurred when Osman attempted to throw a second rock.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

ABC15 spoke with Osman's sister, Halima Osman, on Monday who says Ali helped everyone and grew up in Arizona.

“We came all the way from Minnesota to seek just for my brother,” said Halima just hours after getting off a plane with her family.

Ali’s loved ones told ABC15 they found out about the shooting after getting an early morning phone call from Phoenix Police Department.

“I believe it was wrong what happened to Ali,” said Halima.

ABC15 pressed the Phoenix Police Department on details, but they didn't answer any of the questions. They did say this is both a criminal and internal investigation and a briefing video will be released within 14 days.