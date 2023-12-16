Goodyear city employee arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear city employee was arrested Friday, facing multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor.

Goodyear officials say 43-year-old Miguel Alvarado was taken into custody without incident at Goodyear City Hall.

An investigation was started after Alvarado was accused of ongoing sexual abuse by a juvenile victim.

Alvarado works for the city of Goodyear as a facility technician at City Hall.

Alvarado is facing multiple charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and sexual abuse.