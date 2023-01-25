Four arrested in connection to drive-by shooting death of Coolidge teen

COOLIDGE, AZ — A 19-year-old and three minors have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge.

On Wednesday, the Coolidge Police Department announced four people were in custody for their involvement in the death of Miyka Crawford.

On January 19, police were called to a home for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a victim, identified as Crawford, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Through an early investigation, detectives learned it was the result of a drive-by shooting.

Numerous shell casings were found on the street with more than a dozen bullet holes piercing the front of the home and entering the living room and bedrooms.

On Tuesday, January 24, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested at the same residence in Gilbert.

On Wednesday, January 25, a 14-year-old female was arrested in Casa Grande at a family member's home while a 15-year-old male was arrested in Scottsdale.

The 19-year-old is being held in the Pinal County Jail and the minors are being booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities announced charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and multiple counts of aggravated assault are being requested against all four occupants of the suspected vehicle.

ABC15 spoke with Miyka’s aunt, Antoinette Scott, following the incident and said she was still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

"14 in age, but she was just still a child," she said. "She was just so full of life and energy, and she wanted to be an entrepreneur, and start a business…and have a nice car."

An investigation remains ongoing.