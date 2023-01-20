Teen girl killed during drive-by shooting in Coolidge, no arrests

COOLIDGE, AZ — A teen girl has died after a drive-by shooting in Coolidge.

Officials with the Coolidge Police Department say just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 for a child who had been shot in a neighborhood.

When emergency crews arrived they began life-saving measures on a 14-year-old girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Through an early investigation, detectives learned it was the result of a drive-by shooting.

Numerous shell casings were found on the street with more than a dozen bullet holes piercing the front of the home and entering the living room and bedrooms.

The suspected vehicle is described as a blue-colored Kia sedan. The car was reportedly stolen from Eloy and later found unoccupied in Gilbert, by the Gilbert Police Department.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

An investigation remains ongoing.