Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy arrested in Scottsdale for DUI on Monday

Lacy was arrested on charges of DUI and possession of an open container inside a vehicle
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Eddie Lacy
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy was arrested for extreme DUI Monday night in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say that just after 10:30 p.m., officers were contacted about a possibly impaired driver along with a description of a vehicle. The vehicle was located and stopped for traffic violations near Scottsdale and Bell roads.

During the traffic stop, an open container of alcohol was allegedly located.

The driver, identified as Lacy, was arrested on charges of extreme DUI (.20 BAC or more) and possession of an open container inside a vehicle. His exact BAC at the time of his arrest is unknown.

Lacy played four seasons for the Green Bay Packers and one for the Seattle Seahawks before retiring after the 2017 season.

Additional details have not been released in this incident.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen