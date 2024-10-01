Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy arrested in Scottsdale for DUI on Monday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy was arrested for extreme DUI Monday night in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say that just after 10:30 p.m., officers were contacted about a possibly impaired driver along with a description of a vehicle. The vehicle was located and stopped for traffic violations near Scottsdale and Bell roads.

During the traffic stop, an open container of alcohol was allegedly located.

The driver, identified as Lacy, was arrested on charges of extreme DUI (.20 BAC or more) and possession of an open container inside a vehicle. His exact BAC at the time of his arrest is unknown.

Lacy played four seasons for the Green Bay Packers and one for the Seattle Seahawks before retiring after the 2017 season.

Additional details have not been released in this incident.