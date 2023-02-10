Former Mesa police officer indicted after shooting at vehicle during traffic stop

MESA, AZ — A former Mesa police officer was indicted Monday on two counts of felony endangerment after he allegedly shot at a vehicle during a 2022 traffic stop.

Officials said that on July 2, 2022, then-Officer Kaylon Hall conducted a traffic stop near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road because a vehicle was swerving.

During the traffic stop, Hall allegedly attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, but the driver hit the gas and drove off, according to a newly released police report.

Body cam video from a second officer on the scene showed Hall shooting twice at the fleeing vehicle. The driver was not injured, but a police incident report included photos depicting bullet holes in the back of the car.

“As county attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable. An individual’s profession does not impact decision-making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted. The community’s trust in our criminal justice system can only be achieved if those sworn to serve and protect are held accountable when criminal acts occur,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Hall resigned from Mesa Police in August 2022 while he was under internal investigation for the shooting. Department officials had recommended termination after concluding Hall violated three policies including using unnecessary or improper use of force, failure to activate his body cam, and unprofessional appearance for wearing his baseball cap backward.