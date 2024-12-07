Flagstaff police searching for brothers who allegedly shot 32-year-old man

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff police are searching for brothers who allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Milton Road and Route 66.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe the man was shot during an "altercation" with two other men who later fled the scene.

The two men allegedly involved have been identified as 19-year-old Reily Sahneyah and 20-year-old Destry Sahneyah. Police say the brothers are from Peach Springs, Arizona.

Flagstaff police say arrest warrants have been issued for both of them and they are considered armed and dangerous.

Police urge anyone with knowledge of Reily and Destry's whereabouts to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-611.