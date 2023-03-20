Father of hospitalized teen in hit-and-run hopes suspect turns themselves in

Phoenix police are still looking for a driver who crashed into five vehicles, including a police cruiser, and injured five and killed another.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night near 34th Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix Police say a suspect hit five cars, killing 18-year-old Marco Anthony Salgado Roman and injuring five others including two officers and 17-year-old Damian Ramos.

As of Sunday, Damian and one officer are still in the hospital.

“It’s absolutely devastating. He’s a really good kid. He’s very independent for being 17 years old. He works really hard, he goes to school, and he had a bright future ahead of him and hopefully he still does,” said Michael Campbell, Damian’s father.

He said his son needed four surgeries following the crash. He said Damian broke both of his legs and had a cut on his face that needed surgery.

Campbell said his son was friends with Roman, too. He said they knew each other from high school and that his son didn’t know he died until they told him.

“He was absolutely gutted and devastated,” Campbell said.

As police still search for the suspect, Campbell hopes the perpetrator will have a “clear conscience” and come forward.

“I hope the police are doing their due diligence in the case and figuring out what happened and bring those guys to justice,” he said.

His son now has a long road ahead of him as the crash changed their lives. The family set up a GoFundMe to help with the unexpected medical costs.

“His injuries might set him back, but I’m glad he’s given a second chance,” Campbell said.