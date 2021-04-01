Watch
Fatal hit and run investigation in Phoenix near 56th Street and Greenway Road

Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:46:28-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a hit and run driver that left a man dead.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of 56th Street and Greenway Road.

At the scene, police detectives learned a 67-year-old male pedestrian was walking south on 56th Street at Tierra Buena Lane when he was struck by a white pickup truck.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The driver of the truck did not stay at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

