Family, police still looking for answers in 2019 stabbing murder of Glendale man

GLENDALE, AZ — Carlos Chavez was 36 years old when he went to a Steelers game on December 8, 2019, with his family.

“We went rounds and rounds, he was always telling me, ‘How do you live in AZ and you’re a Steelers fan?’” Carlos’ brother Andy Chavez Jr. remembers.

But that night after the game, Carlos walked from his apartment near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road to a nearby Circle K. He walked back to his apartment complex and was headed towards his apartment, when police say someone got out of the passenger seat of a white car and attacked Carlos.

“We hear him yelling that someone stabbed him,” Carlos’ cousin Eric Cruz said. “That night, it really devastated me and it still haunts me to this day.”

Carlos died in the hospital days later.

“I told him I loved him and I was sorry. I was his older brother and I was supposed to protect him,” Nicholas Chavez said. “He was a loving brother, man. He was full of life, he loved life, he loved family. You’ve heard that saying he’d give you the shirt off his back. He literally would for anybody.”

Nearly four and a half years after his murder, there have been no arrests made in Carlos’ case. Silent Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

“I mean he didn't deserve to go out like that,” Cruz said. “We wish we knew what happened. That was my bro right there and we just want some closure.”