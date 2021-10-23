Family pleading for help locating shooter in Phoenix road rage incident

PHOENIX — The family of a man shot in the head during a road rage incident in North Phoenix is asking the public for help.

On Friday, the family identified the man as 21-year-old Jesus Marquez.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is doing OK, according to his family.

As ABC15 previously reported, Marquez was driving a white SUV when he and a woman in a blue Kia sedan started to argue.

According to police, Marquez was shot during the altercation and accelerated into a fence.

Marquez's girlfriend and baby were also in the car but were not seriously injured.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. Thursday near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

Still, the family is asking for help with finding the woman.

"She shot a family in a car, I’m pretty sure she’ll do it again," said Viviana Marquez, the victim's sister.

Phoenix police have only described the driver as a Black female and have referred to her as a 'person of interest.'

However, the family said the woman had a tattoo on her face and a broken mirror on the side of her car.

According to his family, Marquez was shot in the head and needed surgery to remove the bullet. However, he was awake, eating and drinking on Friday.

"I just want everyone to know, help us look for this person and take her off the streets because she could do it again and next time it’ll probably be a kid that gets hit," said Vivana.

Marquez's mom, Elsa Lopez, is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s not right for someone to be angry — whatever words were said — and just shoot somebody. Even a baby in the car. I don’t know how she could do that," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.