Driver sought in connection with deadly hit and run on US 60 in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Apache Junction Sunday morning.

DPS officials say the accident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on US 60 eastbound near the Meridian Road off-ramp.

The truck is described as a white single-cab dually flatbed pickup truck with black rails.

There will also likely be damage to the front passenger side of the truck, and it may have broken headlights.

Troopers believe the woman who was killed was walking along the freeway when she was struck by the truck.

That woman has not been identified. The truck involved did not remain on scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online here, referencing incident number I23041291.