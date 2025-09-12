Driver shot by deputy during chase in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A driver was shot by a Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy late Thursday night during a chase through parts of the county.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for help after DPS tried to stop a truck on Pinal Avenue near Rodeo Road. Investigators say the driver sped away, ran a red light, and continued driving.

By about 11 p.m., the chase had moved into a desert area just south of Bisnaga Street, east of Pinal Avenue. Officials say the driver tried to hit one of the law enforcement vehicles, and that’s when a Pinal County deputy opened fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No deputies were seriously hurt.

