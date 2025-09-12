Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver shot by deputy during chase in Pinal County

Investigators are expected to release more information Friday morning
Pinal County Sheriff's Office PCSO
PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A driver was shot by a Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy late Thursday night during a chase through parts of the county.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for help after DPS tried to stop a truck on Pinal Avenue near Rodeo Road. Investigators say the driver sped away, ran a red light, and continued driving.

By about 11 p.m., the chase had moved into a desert area just south of Bisnaga Street, east of Pinal Avenue. Officials say the driver tried to hit one of the law enforcement vehicles, and that’s when a Pinal County deputy opened fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No deputies were seriously hurt.

