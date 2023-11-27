Driver believed to be going 153 mph in Tempe crash that killed two passengers

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested after allegedly causing a car crash that killed two passengers in his vehicle.

The incident happened early Saturday morning near Rural and Broadway roads.

Police say officers had attempted to stop the Ford Mustang moments earlier near Rural and Terrace roads for street racing in excess of 100 miles per hour. The vehicle fled from officers and crashed moments later.

Both of the passengers died because of the crash, one at the scene and the other at a hospital.

Police believe the suspect, 32-year-old Derek Glasscock, was impaired and driving approximately 153 miles per hour when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. It's unclear how far away officers were at the time of the crash, but they say they did not attempt to follow the Mustang after it fled.

Officers say the vehicle went airborne and struck a power pole and two palm trees before landing. One of the victims was ejected, struck a palm tree, and landed approximately 80 feet away. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. A male passenger died at the scene.

Glasscock suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital and released into police custody. He faces two counts of manslaughter. Police are still waiting for a blood draw to return from testing for possible charges related to DUI.