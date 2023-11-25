Two dead after crash near Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Tempe.

Tempe police say they were called to the area of Rural and Broadway roads for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with three people inside that had crashed.

Two passengers both died because of the crash, one at the scene and the other at the hospital.

The driver was reportedly evaluated on scene, but it's unclear if that person needed further medical care.

Police believe the car was driving southbound on Rural Road when it crossed multiple lanes of traffic before hitting a fixed object.

Speed and impairment are both believed to be factors in the crash.

No one in the car has been identified at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.