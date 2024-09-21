Driver at large after deadly hit-and-run crash near 16th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a driver is at large after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 16th Street and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found two cars involved, along with a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The other driver, who was reportedly at fault, fled the scene before police arrived.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

It remains under investigation.