DPS Trooper hospitalized after being dragged by car while conducting traffic stop

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is in the hospital after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

DPS says it started on the Loop 303 near El Mirage Road when the trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle just before midnight. They added the stop was part of a street racing investigation.

They say the driver of the Dodge Charger then sped off, dragging the trooper.

A chase across the Valley ensued. It finally ended near 7th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix, when police were able to stop the vehicle using a grappler.

A man, woman, and 4-year-old girl were found in the car. The man, who was the driver, was taken into custody.

The trooper is expected to be okay, as DPS is calling their injuries "minor." The trooper and those in the vehicle have not been identified.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment.