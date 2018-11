CHANDLER, AZ - A California man caught driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 says Arizona law doesn't apply to him.

DPS says that just after midnight on November 16 they received multiple calls regarding a wrong-way driver on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near Kyrene Road.

Officials at ADOT reportedly saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in the area, utilizing freeway cameras.

DPS troopers and Chandler police officers stopped the car, driven by 37-year-old Steven Michael Telles, in the HOV lane of the freeway, near Dobson Road.

Officers say they found two open containers of beer in the vehicle.

Telles allegedly refused to have his blood tested, saying "Arizona laws don't apply to him because he is a California driver."

Officers say Telles was also wearing an ankle monitor at the time but refused to say which agency placed it on him.

A witness told investigators that a truck in front of her suddenly swerved and then she saw headlights. She avoided a head-on collision with the vehicle by swerving into the rocks.

Telles has been arrested on an aggravated DUI charge.