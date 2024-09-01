Domestic dispute turns into deadly shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a domestic dispute turned deadly in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they received a domestic dispute call around 11:30 p.m. near I-17 and Thunderbird Road.

The caller had told police a verbal argument had turned physical and someone may have been shot.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Another man was detained at the scene.

It's not yet clear if he will face charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.