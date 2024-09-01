Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Domestic dispute turns into deadly shooting in north Phoenix

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Voltaire Ave GSW 9-1-24
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a domestic dispute turned deadly in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they received a domestic dispute call around 11:30 p.m. near I-17 and Thunderbird Road.

The caller had told police a verbal argument had turned physical and someone may have been shot.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Another man was detained at the scene.

It's not yet clear if he will face charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen